Brandee Crockett of the Utah Safety Council stopped by to go over Halloween safety tips if you’re sending your children out trick-or-treating.

Stay 6 feet apart

Wear you mask (costume mask doesn’t offer the same protection) make your mask part of your costume, and don’t put your costume mask over your mask. This could cause breathing difficulty.

Avoid the doorstep while giving out candy, give treats outdoors if possible. Give individually bagged treats. Wash hands and wear your mask. Take sanitizer with you.

Same rules apply for trunk-or-treat. Don’t bunch up at a vehicle, stay socially distanced. And cars should continue in one direction.