Halloween prints you can use for your upcoming party

Curt Jensen, from Cut Paste Celebrate, is in the studio showing off some Halloween-themed gifts. These are perfect for your next Halloween party, school art project, or even neighbor gifts!

Jensen first presented his “I’ve been Booed” sign. This is a darling printable sign you can use to spread kindness throughout your neighborhood. He explained how the activity works on air and shared how easy it is to access this cute sign on his website.

Next, he demonstrates how to make printable Halloween drink labels that work perfectly for lunch boxes, neighbor gifts, or Halloween parties. They’re available in three sizes which are two-liter bottles, glass soda bottles, and Capri Sun pouches.

Cut Paste Celebrate also offers a printable Halloween bingo and memory game which is a great activity for large classrooms and small family parties. Print up to 50 unique bingo boards at home and the bingo calling cards which can also double as a memory game.

The last activity he teaches us is how to make Halloween digital cut files. You can make your own Halloween decor and party accessories with your Cricut or Silhouette machines.

Now through Halloween, Cut Paste Celebrate is offering 20% off your entire purchase if you use code “GoodThings.” Visit their website for more information!