Halloween monster cupcakes

We had the cute Katelyn Brewer from Sweet Kate Bake in the kitchen today making marble cupcake monsters. She showed us her secrets on how to make these perfect Halloween treats.
Chocolate Cake Ingredients:
- 1 2/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoons baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1 ¼ cup sugar
- 2 large eggs
- ½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- ½ cup cocoa powder
- 1 cups warm water
Vanilla Cake Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cup all-purpose flour plus
- 2 Tablespoons
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 3 Tablespoons instant vanilla pudding mix
- 3/4 cup milk
Frosting Ingredients:
- 1 cup (8 ounces) unsalted butter, room temperature
- 8 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 4-6 tablespoons heavy cream
Frosting Ingredients:
- 1 cup (8 ounces) unsalted butter, room temperature
- 8 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 4-6 tablespoons heavy cream
Directions for Chocolate Cake:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a cupcake pan with paper liners; set aside.
- In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream butter ,and sugar until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time; scrape down the bowl, and beat in vanilla.
- Add flour mixture and warm water alternately, beginning and ending with flour mixture.
- Divide about a tablespoon of graham cracker mixture into each cupcake liner and press it down.
- Divide batter evenly among liners, about three-quarters full each. Bake until tops spring back to the touch, about 15-20 minutes.
Directions for Vanilla Cake:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a cupcake pan with regular white liners; set aside.
- In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and salt. In an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time; scrape down bowl, beat in vanilla extract.
- Add flour mixture and milk alternately, beginning and ending with flour mixture.
- Divide batter into separate bowls and color with food coloring. Then add the last 2 Tablespoons of flour evenly. This will give you an extra lift in the oven.
- Divide batter evenly among pans, about three-quarters full each. Bake until tops spring back to touch and a toothpick comes out clean, about 15-20 minutes.
Directions for frosting:
- 1. Beat your butter until light and fluffy.
- 2. Gradually add in your sifted powdered sugar till well combined.
- 3. Add in your vanilla extract, heavy cream, and whip.
- Then Decorate!
For more cute treat ideas you can go to her website sweetcakebakery.com or on her Instagram @sweetkatebake