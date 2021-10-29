Our hosts were terrified this morning playing a creepy Halloween edition of “What’s in the Box.” For those unaware of the game, the goal is to reach your hands into a box and guess the item you’re feeling. The trick is you can’t see what’s inside. The crew even kept the monitors off to ensure they couldn’t see what was on the other side. To find out the items they had and if they guessed correctly, be sure to watch the video above!
