Austin Buhler joined the show today to share his take on tasty treats to make out of a jack o’ lantern this Halloween. See the recipe below!

Ingredients:

● 6 – Small Personal Sized Sweet Pie Pumpkins

● 1 onion – chopped

● 2 tbsp vegetable oil

● 1 pound ground beef

● 1 pound ground classic breakfast sausage (not maple)

● 2 tbsp soy sauce

● 2 tbsp brown sugar

● 4 oz container Mushrooms – Sliced

● 1 tsp Buhler’s Gourmet Seasoned Salt (or to taste)

● 1 (15oz can) Cream of Mushroom Soup

● 1 ½ cups cold cooked white rice

● 1 (8oz) can water chestnuts, sliced

Directions:

1. Cut off the pumpkin stem & top and clean out the insides thoroughly, removing all the

“guts” and seeds. Exactly how you would start a Jack O’ Lantern! Lightly sprinkle some

kosher salt around the inside of the pumpkin. Use a sharpie and draw a cute face on

them if you wish.

2. Pre-Heat your oven to 350*F.

3. In a large skillet, add your vegetable oil and onions and sweat until tender (sweat means

to cook without browning while they soften).

4. Add your ground beef & sausage. As the meat starts to brown, add your mushrooms

and cook until the meat is browned and cooked through.

5. Drain the drippings from the skillet but keep the meat mixture in the pan.

6. Add the soy sauce, seasoned salt, cream of mushroom soup, & brown sugar. Let this

simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn off the heat.

7. Add the cooked rice & water chestnuts.

8. Spoon this mixture into your pumpkins. Place the top to seal the mixture inside.

9. Put the pumpkins on a baking sheet and place them in your oven to bake for 45 minutes

to 1 hour, or until the pumpkin is fork tender & your filling has reached 165*F.

NOTE:

It’s best to use cold, cooked rice for this as if you were to use freshly cooked rice, it would turn

to mush during mixing and baking. When rice cools, its starches set, and you get those nice,

firm, individual grains of rice. This is also the secret to making fried rice.

Find more recipes on his Instagram!

Instagram: @chefaustinbuhler