Halloween crafts with Classy Cosmetics

Jen Springer of Classy Cosmetics joined us to teach us how to add visual amazingness to our homes right in time for Halloween!

Items used:

Poultry netting

Hooks

Strips of fabric (sheets, lace, burlap, rope etc)



She tells us where to find sheets and other fabrics, how to dye them if they aren’t the perfect color, how to add texture with rope and foam, and what you can tie to the netting that can hang down! think paper bats, light weight lanterns, candles and more!



We love how simple, yet theatrical this is. Thanks, Jen! For more, visit classycosmetics.blogspot.com