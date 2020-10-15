Halloween crafts with Classy Cosmetics

Good Things Utah




Jen Springer of Classy Cosmetics joined us to teach us how to add visual amazingness to our homes right in time for Halloween!

Items used:
Poultry netting
Hooks
Strips of fabric (sheets, lace, burlap, rope etc)

She tells us where to find sheets and other fabrics, how to dye them if they aren’t the perfect color, how to add texture with rope and foam, and what you can tie to the netting that can hang down! think paper bats, light weight lanterns, candles and more!

We love how simple, yet theatrical this is. Thanks, Jen! For more, visit classycosmetics.blogspot.com

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

