Halloween is the perfect time to whip things up in the kitchen. Especially treats. Jessica Villenuve, owner of Jessicakes, came to the GTU kitchen to share some of her Halloween sweet treats. “Halloween Crack” is an easy treat Villenueve shared a recipe with.

1 sleeve saltine crackers (approx. 35)

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

10 oz bag semi sweet chocolate chips

Lay the crackers down. Combine the cup of butter and cup of brown sugar and boil for about three minutes. Pour on top of crackers and once firmed, place in the oven for five min. at 350 degrees. An optional topping can include chocolate chips and let melt after a few min. Decorating with eye candies, candy corn, Reese’s Pieces and Halloween sprinkles.

Villenueve also brought a few other sweet treats including Frankenstein Rice Krispie Treats, Pretzel Ladyfingers and ghost pretzels. She also owns a cake decorating business where you can order festive designs.

Instagram: @jessicakesutah