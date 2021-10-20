Halloween costumes that are tough to find this year and why redheads are so rare

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are going all-in for their latest roles. On Tuesday, Amazon Studios debuted the first anticipated trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-directed film Being the Ricardos, which follows late comedy icon Lucille Ball (Kidman) and her husband Desi Arnaz (Bardem). The trailer mostly teases at Kidman’s transformation with the Oscar-winning actress narrating as Ball throughout as scenes from the film play. The big reveal comes near the end as Kidman recreates Ball’s iconic grape stomping scene from I Love Lucy.
And speaking of redheads, only 2 percent of the world's 7.7 billion humans have naturally red hair. It's in their genes — specifically the one called MC1R. If your hair is red, your MC1R gene will have a mutation (or possibly several). These variants also affect melanin production (most redheads have freckles too). The melanocytes in our skin produce two types of melanin: eumelanin, which manifests as brown and black pigment, and pheomelanin, which appears as red and yellow. Redheads' gene variation causes their melanocytes to produce mostly pheomelanin.
Plus, Surae is talking about the benefits of coconut oil. It belongs to an elite group of natural ingredients that can be used in the kitchen as well as your beauty routine. However, while coconut oil had a major moment, its time in the spotlight wasn't without controversy. The benefits of oil pulling and using coconut oil for hair growth are debatable, but there is science behind the positive effects coconut oil can have on the skin. "Coconut oil has primarily anti-inflammatory and hydrating properties in the skin," says Dr. Mona Gohara, board-certified dermatologist and associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine.
Finally, good luck getting your hands on a Ghostface mask. Halloween 2021 is being haunted by supply chain shortages due to shipping delays, so if you haven't ordered your costume yet, you might need to get creative. "After last year, people are more excited than ever to dress up and get out," Allison Albert, a member of the Halloween & Costume Association (HCA), told TODAY Parents. According to the HCA, 93% of millennial parents plan to celebrate Halloween and 80% of Americans plan to ring doorbells after the Centers for Disease Control green-lighted trick-or-treating outdoors. Consumers should buy costumes ASAP to avoid disappointment, according to the HCA.
At the end of the show, Reagan has tips that can help fight brain decline. If you are frustrated with memory loss, these healthy habits can fight mental decline.