Halloween cookie decorating

Kaitlin Jones of Make the World Sweet brought in the most beautiful and tasty treats! We learned a lot about icing, and how to make our sweets look amazing. She taught us everything on our list below, and we want to make sure you’re following her to order for your next event! IG @Maketheworldsweet and Facebook here for cookie classes, DIY cookie kits, and custom cookies!
· What is Royal Icing
· Difference between flood and thick icing
· How to pipe
· Kaitlin demo decorating with candy corn
· Kaitlin demo wet on wet technique with web
· Both decorate cauldron top with icing and sprinkles
· Shout out to Down Syndrome Awareness Month. To enter, visit the Down Syndrome Awareness Cookie Giveaway on Instagram @Maketheworldsweet.