Halloween cookie decorating

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Kaitlin Jones of Make the World Sweet brought in the most beautiful and tasty treats! We learned a lot about icing, and how to make our sweets look amazing. She taught us everything on our list below, and we want to make sure you’re following her to order for your next event! IG @Maketheworldsweet and Facebook here for cookie classes, DIY cookie kits, and custom cookies!

· What is Royal Icing

· Difference between flood and thick icing

· How to pipe

· Kaitlin demo decorating with candy corn

· Kaitlin demo wet on wet technique with web

· Both decorate cauldron top with icing and sprinkles

· Shout out to Down Syndrome Awareness Month. To enter, visit the Down Syndrome Awareness Cookie Giveaway on Instagram @Maketheworldsweet.

More Dessert Recipes

Cookie Recipes

Cake Recipes

Pie Recipes

Fall Recipes
Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate

Good Things Utah Sponsors