Halloween bread of the dead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Happy Friday! After a COLD morning, it will turn into a pretty nice, albeit cool fall day. Thanks to an area of high pressure building our weather will be calmer as we turn into the weekend and that will also allow us to warm up a bit as well.

Instead of the 40s along the Wasatch Front like yesterday, today in the low 50s while St. George gets close to 70. Tonight will turn cold quickly after sundown, but we'll see temperatures range a few degrees above this morning under clear skies.