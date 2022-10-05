Sean Clark joined the show to talk about the Celtic Halloween Festival! This weekend, October 8 at the Gateway from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Celtic Halloween Festival celebrates Samhain, an Irish festival that celebrates the changing of seasons.

In Irish culture, Samhain represents the time of year where the spirit world is closest to the material world. At this time, evil spirits must be warded off and ancestors can come to visit. People will dress in scary costumes to ward off evil spirits and friendly costumes to entertain their ancestors.

This event is about bringing the family closer together, reflecting on memories of those who have been lost and those who remain with us.

On Saturday there will be a costume contest, a winner for the costume that will scare away evil spirits and a winner for the costume that will entertain. There will also be Irish food, music, dances, and more. The Notre Dame Football game will be playing as well as the University of Utah which will be broadcast at the event.

Clark wraps up his talk with his grandfather’s favorite song on the guitar.

Later in the show, Clark joined us to talk about the famous Irish Coffee that will be sold on Saturday! See the recipe below!

Place one spoon of sugar into a glass For a true Irish Coffee, add Whiskey. For a virgin drink, skip this step. Add hot coffee to the mixture Mix in some whipped cream and place some on top Drink up and enjoy!

Come see Clark and his famous Irish Coffee with a twist on Saturday!