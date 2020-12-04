Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Chef Jean Roody of Makaya Caters was back in studio with the hottest drink of the season, Haitian Hot Chocolate. This is not your ordinary hot chocolate, it’s better! So many local food establishments and small businesses need your help to stay afloat this time of year, and Chef Jean Roody has set up a GoFundMe to help make that happen. Take a look, and help if you can: GoFundMe

Haitian Hot Chocolate:

Serves 4-5 people.

Ingredients: 12oz of 100% cacao

6 cups of milk (preferably whole milk)

1/2 tsp of cinnamon pounder

1/4 tsp of ground nutmeg

1 tsp of vanilla extract

1/4 tsp of almond extract (omit if you have nut allergy)

1/4 tsp of salt

1/4 of cayenne pepper

1/2 cup of water and 2 star anise.

First, add star anise in a microwavable container with water and microwave for 2 to 3 minutes.

Remove star anise from the water and add the water to the milk.

Warm milk on low heat, stir every 2 to 3 minutes to prevent milk from burning.

Do not let milk boil.

Add the all ingredients to the pot, using a metal whisk stir until chocolate is fully dissolved

Add sugar to taste (Jean Rudy usually adds 1/4 cup of sugar myself then adjusts to preference).

Pour in your favorite mug and enjoy.

Stay warm, winter has come

Find Makaya Caters on Facebook at Makaya Caters on IG @makayacaters and online www.makayacaters.com