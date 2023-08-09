CEDAR HILLS, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The weather can change at any given moment in Utah, so while it doesn’t feel like fall quite yet, it is on its way. Emily Pinegar and Bree Pierson from Salon M + Suites joined us on the show to share what is trending in the hair industry for fall.

If you’re looking for a change going into fall here’s what hot: short cuts, warm colors, sleek blowouts and brazilian blowouts. These looks were showcased on various models.

With over 30+ years of experience, Pinegar hopes to help other very talented hair designers create their dream and learn business skills. They offer apprenticeships and pride themselves in creating a safe environment for everyone in her salon.

Pierson demonstrated how to achieve loose body wave curls on different cuts and colors and talked about how to get volumized hair. She also shared tips on what you can do to prevent frizz and dried out hair with a smooth blowout.

