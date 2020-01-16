Hair trends for 2020 with Matthew Landis Atelier

Get your hair in style with the latest trends of 2020! Matthew Landis Atelier and Ashton Anderson showed us what’s currently trending with celebrities like Helen Mirren and Jennifer Lopez.

It’s all about short and sleek. J-Lo’s smooth bob helps to offset her large gowns during award show season. Matthew tells us to avoid big hair with big clothing, but rather juxtapose for the most flattering result. A mid-length pixie cut like Helen Mirren’s is still versatile enough to give her styling options, and volume.

Perms are making a come back, and men are all about it! Troy Sivan showed us how chic this look can be. Even local sports teams are rushing in to the salons for the latest trend.

Warm, rich tones with hints of gold are also going to be big as we head into spring. To book an appointment with Matthew, visit matthewlandisatelier.com