Hair extensions for a good cause

Lacy Gadegaard West is here in the studio sharing her story and how she’s making a difference. She is the founder and CEO of Laced Hair Extensions and The Laced Hair Foundation.

Lacy explained her health journey over the last couple of years. She mentioned how she has always gotten migraines, but a couple of years ago she woke up with one that was not just a migraine. Her face was paralyzed, she couldn’t talk or walk. After traveling to the ER, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. While going through treatments, she was met several other women who were losing their hair as well.

As a female, it was extremely hard to lose her hair. Because she owned a hair extension company, she was able to wear hair extensions and you could barely tell that her hair was so thin. That is the magic of hair extension is that it takes the hair that you have and enhances it to make you feel like you can take on the world.

This was her inspiration behind starting The Laced Hair Foundation. She wanted to take part in changing these women’s lives. The Hair For Hope Gala will be held on February 10th at Hidden Valley Country Club in Sandy. Tickets can be purchased on their website and you can get more info on Instagram.