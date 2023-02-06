SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Your health extends from the top of your head all the way down to your toes. Phillip Cowley shares some home treatments for your skin and toenails to help you to look your best.

One in eight people has toe fungus, making it more common than you’d like to think. Fungus, age, and lack of circulation can cause the yellowing of toenails. Compound W is the trick to getting the pretty nails you need. The salicylic acid found in Compound W acidifies your nail and takes away the buildup on the keratin tissue of your nail. Take one milliliter of tea tree oil and add it to 9 milliliters of Compound W and use it to wipe off your nails once every day.

No one wants a turkey neck, as we age the skin on our neck becomes more elastic and droopier. The benefits of collagen are popular online right now. Pharmacists have been using collagen products in wound care for years and it can be used to help tighten your skin. Pair tranexamic acid products with a hyaluronic acid product and add glycine and lysine tablets to create a solution that can help combat saggy skin under your chin.

