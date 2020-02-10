Habits to avoid mom burnout

It’s no secret that being a mom is one of the hardest jobs you may have. So while balancing 100 busy schedules, cooking dinner, and being three places at once, how can you avoid complete overwhelm? Luckily, Lindsay Nielson has a few healthy tips to keep your life running smoothly.

Daily Habits:

Put these two things on your list every day. Anything else is a bonus to take pride in!

Run a load of laundry everyday

Start the dishwasher each night so you wake up to a clean kitchen and can reload throughout the day keeping your home feeling clean and productive

Scheduling Habits

Prepare for the next day the night before by making to-do lists of what you’d like to accomplish

Get to bed! Missing out on your beauty sleep is not a great way to start a productive day

Mornings are all yours. Get up before your little ones and get something done that will start your day off right. From physical exercise to meditation it’s important to do something for yourself each day.

Use the rest of your day to get what needs to be done, done.

Healthy Habits We Can All Benefit From

Connect with our family through touch. Snuggling up to your little ones and savoring their sweet age is the ultimate I love you.

Kiss lots! A kiss with your significant other releases the relaxing hormone oxytocin. Kissing has also been linked to a decrease in the stress hormone cortisol, and it also boosts levels of serotonin, the hormone that help you feel calm and content.

Eat lunch. Food is fuel and without it you may crash halfway through your day. Fuel up and attack your to-do list.

Rest. I know, the thing we really don’t have time for, but taking 25 minutes out of your day to relax will make every other hour more efficient.

SMILE! Smiling reduces stress and makes interactions easier.

Listen to your body. Some things should wait for tomorrow.

