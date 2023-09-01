Mixing together fun and delicious drinks all with a healthy twist! Camry Dellagnola, owner of the Gypsy Elixirs Drink Trailer, shared what makes her delicious drinks truly unique. Her passion for herbalism, and making herbal drinks fun and delicious are the foundation in creating her drink menu, and putting a healthy spin on all that you can sip at Gypsy Elixirs.

Camry stays busy with selling at markets and events, and loves being part of private and special events. Getting ready to debut a fresh mall menu, now is the perfect time to follow along with Camry to see where she’ll be next.

We try two menu favorites, The Tropic Dream made with coconut milk, pineapple, orange juice and medicinal mushrooms inspiring focus, memory, and mental clarity. As well as a refreshing Berry Lemonade Spritzer with fresh raspberries, lemonade, sparking water, with herbal add-in mineral and vitamin rich herbs.

We love supporting local, so find Gypsy Elixirs online at IG: @gypsy.elixirs