Gymnastics and mental health

Elaine Alfano is no stranger to our set! We love when she’s in the kitchen, showing off a craft, leading a fitness challenge, or sitting down to talk mental health. With all the buzz of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, we knew a chat with Elaine would be perfect, since was a professional gymnast herself!

Elaine tells us that a lot of people who are not elite athletes have no idea why Simone did what she did. “I get it, and respect, support and think what she did was very brave and courageous. Mental health should be talked about!” says Elaine.

When she was a gymnast, she was told to suck it up, and just do it. Not caring at all where they were at mentally. “People also don’t understand this sport is not like golf or tennis. We could get a serious neck, back spine injury if we are not mentally prepared. There is a nano second to make a decision.” To see the team support Simone was incredible to Elaine.