Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tie the knot

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton said ‘I do’ in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma over the weekend. The rock star posted happy pictures of she and her country singer husband on her social media. We’ll show you what her beautiful dress looked like paired with white high heeled cowboy boots!
- Plus, Surae and Reagan are back from their holiday weekend trips and both brought pictures to share! We get an inside look into Surae’s trip to Cancun and Reagan’s relaxing vacation in Seaside, Florida.
- And speaking of couples, it’s a relationship quandary that comes up again and again on advice columns and internet forums: What do you do when you’re in love with your partner, but their bad hygiene is pushing you away? At first, questionable grooming habits — whether it’s a spotty shower schedule, unbrushed teeth, dirty clothes or unkempt hair — might seem like superficial things you should try to ignore, particularly when everything else in the relationship is going well. But know that your concerns or frustrations are valid and worth addressing. We’ll tell you how relationship experts say you should approach the tough topic.
- And at the end of the show, after that long holiday weekend – when it comes to losing weight, what is best: cooked or raw veggies? We’ll tell you why that vegetable tray may be your best bet in the long run. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more, this morning on GTU!