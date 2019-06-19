Guy hair trends for 2019

Relax, men! This year’s trends are going natural. Michael, a stylist from Matthew Landis Atelier, talked with Nicea about a few secrets every guy needs to know. Men’s hairstyles are much more natural and relaxed in 2019. We are not seeing perms and bangs as frequently. Guys are leaning more toward the natural way their hair lays and grows.

When it comes to using products, Michael suggests using Baxter products. A pomade will give the hair a nice shine and a heavy hold. It is a soft gel that won’t make the hair stiff and crunchy. The stiff look would lead away from the all-natural style men are going for this year.

Watch the video for more tips and trends.

For more secrets from your stylist head to matthewlandisatelier.com or check out their Facebook page!

This story includes sponsored content.