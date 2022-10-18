Get a headstart on your holiday shopping with Bloomingsales. Kathleen Anderson and Morgan Knight hope to take the stress out of the season. They joined us on the show with some tips:

1. Be prepared ahead of time with neighbor and teacher gifts

2. Add one special, nice piece of decor a year

3. Start a new tradition, or focus on a tradition that is special to everyone

4. Use fresh flowers, pine, and cedar for your get-togethers

5. Shop local and support local

They shared some small gift ideas including wreaths, glass ornaments, and a beautiful flower arrangement. They’re hosting a Holiday Open House on November 3, 4, and 5th at 1358 Foothill Dr. Salt Lake City. There will be big discounts and attendees will get complimentary gift wrap, treats, and more!

Instagram: @bloomingsales

Website: shopbloomingsales.com