Erik Roan, associate director of development for the Guadalupe School, joined us to invite the community to celebrate their students’ success and support their future at the Annual Gala! This year the theme is Fiesta for the Future, a Cinco de Mayo Celebration, on May 5th from 6-9 pm, at the Utah State Fairpark at the Promontory Hall.

Guadalupe School is a 501c3 organization with the mission to Transform Lives Through Education. For over 56 years, Guadalupe School has been a source of education, community, and opportunity for Salt Lake City’s immigrant and refugee community through personalized education with a focus on literacy.

Guadalupe serves the entire family, some are second and third-generation immigrant families, and others are new to the US. Each comes with the desire to improve their lives through education and enrich our community. There are five programs free of cost to students and their families: In-Home, Toddler Transition, Preschool, K-6 Charter School, and Adult Education. 100% of the families at Guadalupe are low-income, with 95% live at or below the federal poverty line. 80% are English Language Learners.

Guadalupe’s Annual Gala, the Fiesta for the Future, a Cinco de Mayo Celebration will have a live Mariachi band, Ballet Folkorico performed by Guadalupe students, delicious Latin cuisine, stories of success from Guadalupe students, and live and silent auctions with opportunities to support their mission.

General Admission is $125, the Fiesta Pack (private tables) is $1,500 and comes with 8 tickets

The event is 21+

Use code “GoodThingsUtah” and receive 20% off your ticket!

