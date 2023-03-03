SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Chef Martin Babio and Alfonzo from Monarca Restaurant joined us on the show to share a one of a kind recipe for guacamole. Located in Downtown Salt Lake City, Monarco offers delicious Mexican Fusion.

Guacamole Fusion 

Ingredients: 

  • 2 Avocado 
  • 3 tbs Manchego cheese 
  • 1/2 White onions 
  • 2 tbs green olives 
  • 2 tbs Olive oil 
  • 1 Lemon 
  • 1 Lime 
  • 1 tsp Salt Maldon 

Directions:

  1. Chopped onions and soaked in a bowl of cold water with ice, rested for 10 minutes. 
  2. Mashed avocado and add the rest of the ingredients all together. Mixed a little bit and plated up. Finalize with the onion on the top and Grate the cheese on the top. 