SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Chef Martin Babio and Alfonzo from Monarca Restaurant joined us on the show to share a one of a kind recipe for guacamole. Located in Downtown Salt Lake City, Monarco offers delicious Mexican Fusion.
Guacamole Fusion
Ingredients:
- 2 Avocado
- 3 tbs Manchego cheese
- 1/2 White onions
- 2 tbs green olives
- 2 tbs Olive oil
- 1 Lemon
- 1 Lime
- 1 tsp Salt Maldon
Directions:
- Chopped onions and soaked in a bowl of cold water with ice, rested for 10 minutes.
- Mashed avocado and add the rest of the ingredients all together. Mixed a little bit and plated up. Finalize with the onion on the top and Grate the cheese on the top.