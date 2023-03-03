SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Chef Martin Babio and Alfonzo from Monarca Restaurant joined us on the show to share a one of a kind recipe for guacamole. Located in Downtown Salt Lake City, Monarco offers delicious Mexican Fusion.

Guacamole Fusion

Ingredients:

2 Avocado

3 tbs Manchego cheese

1/2 White onions

2 tbs green olives

2 tbs Olive oil

1 Lemon

1 Lime

1 tsp Salt Maldon

Directions: