GTU’s annual gift wrapping contest and wrapping tips

Gift wrapping is almost as unique as the individual who’s tying the bow… or at least in the case of Kim Kardashian. Her color theme this year was beige, and to stay on point, she wrapped them in beige fabric. It’s also important to know that she does not like ripping and tearing into gifts, rather, a slow, unfold.

If that’s not up your alley, maybe Deena’s two gift wrapping tips are. The first one allows you to make a handle with ribbon. But keep in mind, you’ll need some sturdy paper for that.

Next up was a trick that allows you to tear the paper right down the middle and have the wrapping paper come off in two parts instead of leaving shreds everywhere.

Watch the clip above to follow along.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without GTU’s annual gift wrapping competition. Right before the segment, Nicea, Reagan and Deena Marie were surprised with the odd shaped items that had to be wrapped. After a quick game of rock, paper, scissors, here’s what they landed on.

Deena Marie, skateboard. Reagan, two stuffed monkeys. Nicea, a pogo stick. Brian was the judge, but watch for yourself to see who did best.

Happy holidays everyone!