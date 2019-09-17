How travel can help youth learn once outside the classroom

International Travel Studies LLC is a new Utah based company providing incredible unparalleled opportunities and experiences for youth (and all ages) to be inspired through international study, travel, and service. Dr. Clark Anderson, the main organizer and founder of International Travel Studies, is a semi-retired educator who has spent most of his life teaching and guiding youth in travel and humanitarian work across the globe. The organization offers a variety of educational travel opportunities, but with registration for upcoming youth summer programs starting on October 5th, Dr. Clark wanted to share the advantages of selecting a program with International Travel Studies.

It’s critical when travelling to feel safe, especially in countries that have different customs, language, and culture. Unlike many other programs on offer through other organizations, International Travel Studies youth programs are led by adults who have children of their own and have a wealth of experience with the destination. “We are passionate in providing safe, powerful, inspirational experiences for youth and having many different programs for them to participate in” said Dr. Clark.

New summer youth programs include humanitarian tours, scriptural tours, and wilderness trips. There are also special programs that explore Egypt and Israel that are led by highly trained and experienced directors. No matter what age or level of experience travelling, International Travel Studies has a program for you!

If you want to find out more bout this incredible opportunity visit International Travel Studies and make sure to mention Good Things Utah upon registration for $100 off any of their programs.

This story contains sponsored content.