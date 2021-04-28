Women are financially worse off than men one year into the pandemic

- On the second hour of Good Things Utah this morning – More women than men say they are worse off financially now one year into the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new ABC News-Washington Post poll. A quarter of women polled say their family’s financial situation is worse today than before the pandemic-related shutdowns of schools and offices began in March 2020, compared to 18% of men, according to the poll, released this week. More than 2 million women left the workforce in 2020.
- Plus, are summer camps safe this year? The good news is that for summer camp 2021, things are looking up and, despite necessary safety measures, there’s room for fun. “It’s still going to be summer camp and COVID-19,” Tom Rosenberg, ACA president and CEO told TODAY Parents. “Modifications will still be necessary to operate safely.” The good news is that new research shows that camps can operate safely as long as they follow the best practices that we learned from last summer.
- Plus, upscale picnics are taking over TikTok and social media feeds with luxurious outdoor setups complete with gourmet bites, billowing décor, flowers and fluffy pillows. A few of the small business owners who have tapped into the glamorous outdoor-party market spoke to “Good Morning America” and shared tips to plan your own now that picnic weather is upon us. To read the entire article click here: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/food/story/luxury-picnic-planners-share-top-tips-create-stunning-77337545
- And at the end of the show RenFest has taken over our ABC4 Backyard! Find out where you can see all the costumes, magic and family fun. Hope you join us for a fun second hour of GTU.