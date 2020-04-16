Restaurants offering free food and what dining at restaurants will be like in the future

Today on GTU, we chatted about the new restaurant normal! What will it look like when we can dine out again? Experts are saying there will be fewer tables and servers will wear masks and gloves. You may also have your temperature checked as you come in the door! Life is going to be different for sure. GOOD NEWS! Surae listed restaurants giving out FREE FOOD! Go to our website for different deals on different days. Have you hear of focaccia art? It’s the new craze on Instagram. Its beautiful and LOOKS DELISH. Veggies provide shapes and colors and people are getting super creative with bread. Maybe try it and post it! And the best part is, you can eat your art! Stay home and stay safe!!!

We talked about the worries of coronavirus in food. The CDC says the new coronavirus is not a food borne pathogen. Experts say are more concerned about hygiene and making sure you wash your hands before preparing food. The foods that don’t expire? The best bet are beans! All kinds of beans, black beans, garbanzo beans, kidney beans…and corn syrup!

We talked about chores for every age. We run down the list from 18 months to 18 years. Kids can do a lot more than we give them credit for. Start with little chores to complex as they get older.