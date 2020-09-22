Nicea opens up about her divorce

Decorating your home can be overwhelming. You're basically dealing with a blank canvas, and when it comes to small touches like house plants, there are so many to choose from that it can be tough to know where to start. Do you challenge yourself and go for one that's tough keep alive? Or do you make things easy and buy one that only needs to be watered once every few weeks? House plants can really elevate a space and make it go from cold to comforting, so you definitely want to make sure you get ones that speak to you. But how do you know which plants are the best fit? By looking at your personality type, of course! Whether you're Type A, the social butterfly, or the spotlight-lover (lookin' at you, fellow Leos), there's a perfect plant for everyone. Keep reading to see which plant you should get based on your personality type, and then feel free to make a whole garden of them.

The Type-AWant a challenge? The fiddle-leaf fig ($195) is a gorgeous addition for any room but surprisingly difficult to keep alive! This plant doesn't enjoy changes to its environment and doesn't like temperature fluctuations but is so worth it if you are up to the task.