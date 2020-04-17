How have you tapped into your creative side during COVID-19?

On GTU, we talked about the great class of 2020. Disappointment has definitely sunk in. This is the generation that has been through a lot. They were babies when 9/11 happened. They’ve gone to class where mass school shootings have happened. They are resilient.

We love the perspective coming from Kay Jensen from Bountiful, Utah. She wrote in:

“Think of all those high school seniors in 1942-1943 who were called to fight in WWII and missed graduation and many who died at 18. My mother shared how many in her yearbook lost their lives. It’s all perspective. This is tough for graduating seniors but history tells a more painful story. Hopefully our creativity will bring a good memory for this unique time they can tell their grandchildren about it with a smile!”

Thanks Kay for writing in!

We also talked about the cute senior who asked his mom to prom. He only asks she doesn’t ‘poop’ during prom. He comes up to his house and asks mom to prom carrying a box of Depends.

Speaking of being creative, how about the residents who are now dressing up their trash cans with masks and toilet paper.

What’s everyone doing with that stimulus check? Besides paying bills and paying off debt, some people are apparently going on wild splurges. Some are spending their money on guns, stripper poles and ‘Tiger King’ fans are wanting to buy tigers. Things that make you go hmmmm.

Feeling lonely? Try what Icelanders do. The country’s forestry service is urging people to hug a tree for five minutes to help being isolated. Speaking of nature. We all need more flowers in our lives. Flowers are life and a metaphor of what we are going through. No matter the environment and the situation flowers blossom and pollinate.