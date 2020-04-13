Easter celebrations were different this year for our hosts

Ali and Surae shared how they each celebrated Easter while social distancing. Surae and family headed straight to McCall’s mom’s house for an epic Easter egg hunt. Graham and Ellanor scored some major candy loot! Ali’s backyard served their family well with a scavenger hunt where all her siblings got involved. Easter wouldn’t be complete without her in-laws homemade bunny cake they’ve been making for the last 48 years!

Surae says we might have to get used to wearing those face masks a little longer than we thought. One expert says it could be a year until we find a coronavirus vaccine and it’s available for wide distribution to the public. Speaking of those masks, experts suggest washing them once a week to keep it clean and safe from germs.

Some people who are sheltering in place, may be putting a little more focus on their facial routine. Actress Jessica Alba shared with all of us the tool she can’t live with out. It’s the massaging facial roller to keep her skin firm and smooth. You can get it on line for $69. Jessica Simpson recreated and spoofed her past Rolling Stones magazine ‘Housewife of the Year’ cover. In the star’s most recent tweet she’s traded in her stilettos with tie-dyed sweats and furry slippers and holding a bunch of cleaning supplies. While some people are going without make up, some psychologists say continuing your home makeup and dress up routine may be good for the psyche and even boost productivity. When you look good, you feel good and more motivated. Experts say it can help separate your weekend self from your work self during this time.

Nicea and her family are crafting and making personal letters to friends and family during their time at home.

Missing Disney? You can still experience the magic virtually. On the Disney Magic Moments website take a ride through ‘It’s a Small World’ or its ‘Magic Happens’ parade from Disneyland Park in California. Disney is also sharing some of it’s popular treats including its famous Dole Whip and Churro Bites.

What else are people missing? Birthday celebrations! Surae pulled off the ultra secret birthday parade for GTU producer and bestie, McCall. Her friends, family and even her grandparents in their old antique cars were part of the birthday caravan parade celebration. It brought McCall to tears! We love you McCall!