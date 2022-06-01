- On Good Things Utah this morning – Since weddings are back with a vengeance after the coronavirus crisis forced the cancellation of indoor events, brides are making their own rules. And what rules is black. “It’s our hottest trend,” said Laura McKeever, the Pennsylvania-based head of public relations for David’s Bridal, the largest American wedding dress chain, with 300 stores across the country.
- Plus, Father’s Day 2022 is right around the corner and I think all the father’s out there deserve something special. The pandemic had been bad on all of us but it has been especially difficult on the dads. With a lot of workplaces shutting, and finances coming to a stand still, a lot of fathers had still managed to keep a happy face on for their family and have kept it all going. So, this fathers day let’s give the dads all that they deserve and more and show them that they are loved and appreciated. Surae has a list of the gifts that every dad needs.
- And this story about a super mom will inspire you: She’s a mother of nine who started medical school when her youngest child was 4 years old graduated with her medical degree and plans to be a neurosurgeon! Sarah Merrill graduated this month from the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine in Phoenix, Arizona, with her husband and nine kids, who now range in age from 20 to 8, by her side. Merrill and her family are now moving to Indiana, where she will begin her residency in neurosurgery at Indiana University next month. “It’s going to be a new challenge, a new adventure,” Merrill told “Good Morning America” of her upcoming residency. “But everybody is on board and I think we have a great support system.” We’ll share her sage advice for other moms who are worried that they can’t juggle it all.
- Finally, the hair you didn’t know you needed to see this morning! A zoogoer in China recently photographed a white lion rocking a wild hairdo. According to Newsweek, a white lion from the Guangzhou Zoo in China has gone viral after a guest’s photos of the animal circulated online after a May 28 visit. In the photos, the male lion has a mane that looks like a mullet hairstyle, featuring short bangs in the front and long voluminous pieces of fur falling down the back.
- At the end of the show – Could you take the pledge? Ginger Zee is sharing why she’s taking part in the ‘No New Clothes Pledge’. She says this: “My job as ABC News’ chief meteorologist is to forecast, chase and report on the nation’s weather. As managing editor of our climate unit, I report on and investigate the latest issues and solutions in the climate crisis. As a scientist, these are the parts of my job I am most focused on. However, I realized there’s something else at the forefront of my job: my clothes. What I’m wearing on TV is not just the importance of looking professional (and believe me, many people have told me they only watch to see what I am wearing), but it’s also about finding the most sustainable way of keeping my fashion fresh.” Tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.