(Good Things Utah) Our mental health can play a vital role in our overall well-being. For those experiencing life challenges like depression, anxiety, and mental health issues, it can be a struggle just to function to their fullest each day.

Poor mental health can feel very defeating, as many who experience these issues choose to ‘suffer in silence rather than seek qualified help. Although there’re many approaches to improving or maintaining mental health, most sufferers choose to work with a psychologist or therapist. While these are very effective practices for most, there are some who require an individualized program.

For anyone in need of more extensive treatment, recent advancements in medicine have allowed professionals to combine counseling with technology — making a more robust solution for sufferers.

With locations in Salt Lake City and Southern Utah, Zion Health Centers is a practice that uses these treatments every day for patients, successfully combining cutting-edge technology with spiritual-based counseling. Utilizing a treatment called TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) and neurofeedback, experts can connect more with their clients during support sessions.

