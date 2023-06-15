Discover how Zerorez is a smarter, longer lasting way to clean carpets, floors and more

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Some dirty jobs require a professional’s touch. Give yourself a break and call Zerorez to handle your next carpet and flooring cleaning job.

Traditional cleaners use soaps and harsh chemicals that leave a sticky residue, attracting dirt over time. Zerorez’s patented technology cleans with Zr Water® – a powerful cleaner that is non-toxic and completely safe for people, pets, and the planet. When you call the Experts at Zerorez®, you will enjoy surfaces that stay cleaner and longer without dirt-attracting residue.

Special Good Things Utah Offer: $25 per room – don’t have to clean today, but must schedule today. CODE ’25RM’

For Salt Lake Valley area, visit Zerorez Online at ZerorezSaltLake.com or call: 801-288-9376.

And for Weber and Davis Counties, visit ZerorezDavisWeber.com or call: 801-295-7400.

Sponsored by Zerorez.