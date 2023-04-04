SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Odds are that your carpets and floors could use a good deep cleaning right about now. The long winter has taken its toll and it’s time to freshen things up before we head into summer. Zerorez® wants to help.

Whether it’s a nasty spill, a mess from your pet, or just been too long since your last professional cleaning, Zerorez® helps homeowners set the stage for their best living by creating clean, healthy spaces.

Traditional cleaners use soaps and harsh chemicals that can leave a sticky residue, attracting dirt over time. The Zerorez® technology cleans with Zr Water® – a powerful cleaner that is non-toxic and completely safe for people, pets, and the planet. When you call the Experts at Zerorez®, you will enjoy surfaces that stay cleaner longer without dirt-attracting residue.

Zerorez® does more than just carpets. They Zerorez® removes dirt from living spaces where you and your loved ones spend time, creating a clean, healthy home.

Special Show Offer:

$33/Room – For First 3 Rooms, Schedule Today and Receive a 4th Room for Free

Visit Zerorez.com today to find a location near you and make an appointment. Or call 801-288-9376.

