Zerorez® has been lab-tested and proven to clean at the highest levels possible.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – At the heart of the Zerorez® revolutionary cleaning technology is its ability to clean without the use of high-residue soaps, detergents, shampoos or chemicals. And cleaning without harsh chemicals means Zerorez is safer for your family and pets, no matter how small they are.

Speaking of pets, the special cleaning techniques used by Zerorez also work on removing those stubborn pet urine stains and odors in your carpets and flooring.

Special Show Offer: $25 per room. Some minimums apply.

Visit Zerorez online today for more information or to schedule your cleaning appointment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Zerorez.