Do you remember being a kid and going to your local library, picking a book and scurrying away to a cozy nook, and reading for hours or until you were told it was time to go?

As you walk in the doors of A Novel Idea, you will feel as if you’ve taken a step back in time. Recalling those early, innocent, and carefree memories. The time when you could sit without a worry and get lost in the likes of Peter Pan, Where the Red Fern Grows, Swiss Family Robinson, or possibly The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

No matter what you’re looking for or why you’ve come, A Novel Idea Book Parlor has been named “Utah’s most affordable book Store.” They are known for competitive prices on used books in a comfortable environment. While it is obvious, they offer used and audio books they also offer DVDs and Blu-ray Movies. You can also get all the accessories for reading you might need such as book stands, thumb holders, reading lights, and more.

If your family is anything like mine, they love reading anything they can get their hands on. Head on over to the Newgate Mall in Ogden and see what all they have to offer or instruct your little kids about the joy of a bookstore of this kind. They’re going to love it as much as you once did.

You can also call (801) 675-3180 and see if they have what you’re looking for or follow along on Facebook or Instagram or visit their website for additional information.

