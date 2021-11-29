Youth coalition tackles drug use amongst teens in Iron County by focusing on policy

(Good Things Utah) – The Iron County teens against drugs is a coalition of youth volunteers that meet together twice monthly to look at ways of reducing youth alcohol and drug use in Iron County.

The youth of the Iron County teens against drugs serve as advocates for other youth in the area. Their mission is to educate young people about the consequences of drug use and help them make better choices and lead healthier lives.

Based on current data their priorities are:

Underage Drinking

Youth E-Cigarette use

For more information or to join the Iron County teens against drugs youth coalition please contact Heidi Baxley at the Southwest Behavioral Health Center, (435) 867-7654, or Mikelle Lloyd at the Southwest Utah Public Health Department.

Southwest Prevention Services currently staff trained & licensed prevention specialists in all five counties, and has a personnel of 12 prevention employees. These staffs are educated and qualified through local, state, and national training, and provide consulting and education to community leaders, educators, public agencies, and citizens.

To learn more visit Southwest Prevention now.

