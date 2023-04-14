Optum works on making it easier to get the care you need, when you need it

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) –

At Optum, members have whole care teams working together to make it easier to get the care you need, when you need it. That includes those times when you need a specialist for certain situations – Optum offers all the help you need to find the right specialist.

The Optum approach focuses on keeping people healthy, not just treating people when they are sick or need care. Prevention care is important to a person’s overall wellbeing and wellness plan. This includes scheduling check-up, appointments, making sure people are up to date with recommended vaccines and screenings and staying on course with prescription medicine.

Optum provides several community resources, both virtual and in-person, like Community Centers – These are free and open to all area seniors, and offer fitness and wellness classes.

Optum also has a network of relationships with more than 300,000 behavioral health providers, for when you need that additional help.

Visit Optum.com/Utah for more information.

Sponsored by Optum.