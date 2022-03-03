Utah’s Unclaimed Property division serves as a lost & found for people’s money. Whether it’s old refunds, overpaid bills, forgotten accounts or neglected deposits, when businesses owe you money but can’t find you, they turn those funds over to the State. Each year, millions of dollars in bank accounts, stock certificates, insurance checks, bonds and dividends find their way to the State of Utah because the owners cannot be located. In fact, one in five Utahn’s have money, and most don’t even know it.

The mission of the Unclaimed Property Division is to return that money to its rightful owners. It wants people to search the official .gov site, MyCash.Utah.gov or call 801.715.3300 to claim their money. This year the State of Utah got another $52 million dollars in lost money, so it’s a good idea to check every year even if you’ve checked in the past.

Can I just claim my money? What’s the catch?

Many people assume there is a catch, but this is an authentic government program to return money to its rightful owner. The .gov site is a secure and official site.

How much money has the state recovered?

The Unclaimed Property Division has over 375 million dollars in safekeeping. Over 20 million dollars is returned each year so it’s a good chance you or someone you know has money. One in Five Utahn’s have lost money! Businesses also have millions of dollars of unclaimed money. You should also search under your business’ name as well.

People should check often because each year millions of additional dollars of unclaimed money are submitted. In 2020, the Utah Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office received 500,000 properties totaling $52 million.

This is a government program that people love. At this time of year when lots of people are thinking about the money they will pay money for taxes, this is a program they can get money returned to them. It’s simple and easy to check online now at mycash.utah.gov.

How long does the state keep lost money?

The money stays in safekeeping in perpetuity – which means forever!

What if I’m not finding anything under my name?

If you’re not finding anything, try the search with your first initial or even just your last name or try searching for one of your relatives or friends.

Can I search for deceased relatives?

You can submit a claim for deceased relatives if you can prove that you are the rightful heir. When there is more than one heir, you can request your portion of the claim.

What do you mean unclaimed “property”?

Property mostly means money, but the Unclaimed Property Division also gets items regularly from abandoned safe deposit boxes that can also be claimed. We have a vault full of a number of interesting items like coins, baseball cards, photography and more. Periodically these things are auctioned off and the money is made available to be claimed by the rightful owner.

This article contains sponsored content