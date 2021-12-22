Your heart will melt when you hear what this senior said about finding a new home

(Good Things Utah) – Understanding your or your loved ones’ options in assisted living is critical to a successful and joyous transition. Do you know why it’s important to have a knowledgeable advocate like “A Life For Seniors” by your side in transitioning to senior care facilities?

Change is never easy. For seniors, transitioning from living at home to assisted living is a significant change. The social, mental, emotional, and financial challenges that come with this transition touch virtually every aspect of life and can feel daunting. There are a lot of things you can do to help your parents transition and manage some of their concerns.

If you already know that transitioning to an assisted living situation will be met with resistance it’s best to know how to field questions, concerns, and even where to start from the very beginning.

It can be a very sensitive subject, so it’s important to approach it tactfully, with sympathy and understanding. Let them know that you’re bringing it up because you are concerned about their safety and wellbeing. Mention specific concerns if you have them. Acknowledge the struggles they’ll face. Listen to the concerns they have in return. Have a conversation about what some solutions might be.

Remember, the whole point is for all of you to come together and arrive at the best solution possible for everyone.

One of the concerns both your and your parents will probably have is the need to find somewhere that will be a good fit for your parents. Not all facilities are created equal, and some may offer more specialized care than others.

There’s no denying that making the transition to assisted living can be hard on both you and your parents. From broaching the subject to acclimating to a new living environment, there are challenges to face every step of the way. Approach it with positivity, kindness, and love. In the end, everyone is on the same side, working together to make sure that your parents can live happily and healthily in their senior years.

If you have an aging parent, A Life For Seniors can help you find the perfect fit for your loved ones.

