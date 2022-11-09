(Good Things Utah) We sure hope the cold never bothered you anyway, because Disney On Ice is back with a magical adventure for the whole family! Come see your favorite Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Moana, Anna, Elsa, The Little Mermaid, Rapunzel, Belle, and more!

Come on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into Salt Lake City, November 10th–13th at the Vivint Arena.

Showtimes:

Thursday, November 10th at 7:00 PM

Friday, November 11th at 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 12th at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 13th at 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM

Vivint Arena – 301 West South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Don’t miss this weekend of magical memories on ice. Tickets are available for purchase at www.disneyonice.com. Mickey and friends hope to see you all there!

