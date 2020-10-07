You won’t want to miss Utah Facial Plastics Virtual Grand Opening Event

Utah Facial Plastics has a new location that promises more than just a medical visit. It will be an actual experience with beautiful views, decor, and a soothing ambiance. The new location is 8000 square feet and includes a spa, medical facility, and an accredited surgical center all in one. The amount of space they have at the new location has given them the opportunity to perform a larger range of treatments. Injectables, like botox, fillers, and facial rejuvenation, as well as new skincare treatments which are performed by their skillfully trained staff.

Before Covid-19 intensified the way that it has, Utah Facial Plastics were planning an in-person event that followed all of the CDC and Utah precautionary guidelines. However, they found it was extremely important to play their part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19, which is why they decided to do a virtual grand opening event.

There are so many ways to make virtual events fun. The biggest thing was making sure they could keep their customers and staff healthy, so they are incredibly excited about their virtual event. Utah Facial Plastics has some incredible things planned for the event.

It will be a week-long virtual event, beginning on October 26th and ending October 30th. Customers will be able to sign up for various daily events that will be held throughout the week. The schedule will include demonstrations of aesthetic procedures, speakers, giveaways, and so much more. They also have numerous exclusive specials on botox, fillers, skin treatments, and skincare that you wouldn’t want to miss. Plus, Utah Facila Plastics haven’t said anything publicly until now, but they are rolling out a brand new membership program for their customers. Opening the new building is a big deal, so they wanted to make sure their customers get the best deals out there to help them celebrate.

To learn more about the event, visit Utah Facial Plastics. You can also find them on Facebook.

This story contains sponsored content.