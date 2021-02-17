You won’t believe how much money SLCC is trying to raise on the first-ever Giving Day for Students

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

SLCC has set a goal is to raise $100,000 between 8 a.m., Feb. 17, and 4:28 p.m. on Feb. 18. The specificity of that timeframe, adding up to 1,948 minutes and is to commemorate the college’s founding in 1948. The event also coincides with National Random Acts of Kindness Day. All of the funds raised will go toward SLCC students. The amount of giving can make a huge impact for their students by increasing the number of scholarships they can provide as well as the scholarship award amounts.

In turn, this reduces the time their students take to earn their degrees and certificates so they can more quickly enter the workforce, contributing to their family stability, the community, and the local economy.

Two corporate sponsors – Mountain America Credit Union and University Credit Union – have agreed to match donations up to $1,000 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. SLCC also have other matching donation sponsors from the college, including the Board of Trustees, Foundation Board, and college leadership. These opportunities to have your donation matched

will be available throughout the day on Feb. 17, so they encourage donors to check the SLCC website for details.

SLCC provides Utahns with education and training in fields that contribute to the state’s vibrant economy and high quality of life.

Anyone can donate, and no amount is too small. Join SLCC today! The need is great and 100 percent of your donation will positively impact their students and their families. Go to SLCC Giving Day now to see how to get involved, learn more, or donate.

This story contains sponsored content.