You probably have unclaimed money: How to get it

Whether it’s old refunds, overpaid bills, forgotten accounts or neglected deposits, when businesses owe you money but can’t find you, they turn those funds over to the State. The mission of the Unclaimed Property Division is to return that money to its rightful owners. We want people to search the official .gov site or call to claim their money.

Each year, millions of dollars in bank accounts, stock certificates, insurance checks, bonds and dividends find their way to the State of Utah because the owners cannot be located. In fact, one in five Utahns have money, and most don’t even know it. The Unclaimed Property Division received another $56.4 million in lost money in 2019. It’s a good idea to check every year even if you’ve checked in the past.

Many people assume there is a catch, but this is an authentic government program to return money to its rightful owner. The .gov ending helps you know it’s a secure and official site.

Go to mycash.utah.gov now!

