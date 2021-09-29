You need to taste the Salvadorean dish everyone is talking about: Pupusas

(GTU) – Ellie Cristov, one of three owners of Tias restaurant in St. George, joined Good Things Utah to share her love for farm-fresh food and tell us about her family’s mixed culinary history that inspired Ellie and her two sisters to open their one-of-a-kind restaurant.

When you eat at Tias and taste food you’ve probably never eaten before, you get a sense that each carefully crafted plate has a culture and story of its own. Their menu is chalked full of Bulgarian, Salvadorean, and Mexican-inspired dishes. The food is different, it’s colorful, incredibly fresh, and always comes with a surprise for your taste buds. Their pupusas, for example, a thick griddlecake or flatbread from El Salvador and Honduras, is made with cornmeal or rice flour, similar to the Venezuelan and Colombian arepa, and is to die for!

In El Salvador, the pupusa has been declared the national dish and has a specific day to celebrate it. It’s one of their best-selling items, behind their equally as mouth-watering tacos. They are so flavorful. You can get your pupusa with chicken, pork, veggies, and even vegan. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, you can get any 2 for only $5.

Tias was formed out of love by three sisters who share the same passion for authentic fresh food. They’ve merged their passions for different cultures and recipes to create new, unified traditions for their growing families. With culinary influence from the south in Mexico and El Salvador, and from Europe in Germany and Bulgaria, TIAS is grateful to share fresh, nutritious food inspired by a love for family, culture, and cuisine!

Make sure to stop by Tias in St. George or order online. You’ll leave feeling very satisfied, perhaps even a bit more cultured too!

Location: 1812 W Sunset Blvd, St. George, Utah 84770

