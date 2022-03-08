(Good Things Utah) Staying in touch with our loved ones is important for our well-being; at any age. Still, we often forget how difficult interacting with them can be when either person can’t hear what’s being said. While this can be expected for some, it doesn’t make the issue any less frustrating. In our state alone, there are more than 290,000 individuals that are hard of hearing or deaf. The inability to communicate can often lead to feeling isolated from friends, family, and losing the independence to even make phone calls.

Luckily, technology is giving us new options to talk with the ones we love without having to worry about the typical miscommunication. Relay Utah is a state program managed by the Public Service Commission for over 30 years now. Their mission is to provide the hard of hearing and deaf around the state with hearing-assisted phones and other technology to help them get back their autonomy. They offer a wide variety of capable devices that make calls easier than ever:

Hearing Assisted Phones

Though they may resemble your ordinary telephone, the technology behind these models makes them anything but ordinary. These phones feature volume boost control, a large LCD screen, wider touch dial keys, and a bright red LED visual ringer to enhance visibility and calling convenience.

(Recommended for moderate to severe hearing loss)

CapTel-Caption Phones

These all-in-one devices give you the ability to make calls and view real-time captions of what’s being said. Along with the amplified sound quality, the large digital display screen and text aid in conversation and help you follow along at your own pace.

(Recommended for severe to profound hearing loss)

Low Vision & Speech Phones

Having an extra-large keypad and convenient handset, these phones are ideal for those suffering from low vision or who have difficulty processing conversations. Their high-definition sound quality (up to 55 decibels) makes words sound more sharp and clear than ever before.

(Recommended for moderate to severe hearing loss and low vision)

In-Line Amplifiers

Used with most cordless phones, these devices offer a solution for anyone who does not have phone services compatible with amplified or caption phones. Allows you to eliminate all distortion and boost speech frequencies, making words easy to hear.

Next steps:

Relay Utah is a FREE service, with hearing-assist phones provided to hard of hearing or deaf Utah residents who qualify. For more information on device options or to see if you qualify, call (877) 977-1283 or visit their website HERE.

**This segment contains sponsored content