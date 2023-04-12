SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Millions of dollars in lost or unclaimed money are turned over to the State of Utah every year. This money comes from places like dormant bank accounts, old stock certificates, and uncollected insurance checks. This is the official government website for managing and returning this unclaimed property to the residents of Utah.

The Unclaimed Property Division received another $77.2 million (496,880 properties) in unclaimed property in 2022. The Unclaimed Property Division has returned more than $396 million in unclaimed property since its inception. The includes the 36,821 properties totaling $30.6 million reunited with rightful owners in FY2022.

How does this work?

When a business owes money to an individual or organization it cannot find, it remits those funds to the division after three years of non-contact with the owner.

Rightful owners or heirs can claim their property in perpetuity, meaning if they find property belonging to them or a deceased relative, they are able to claim it no matter how much time has passed. In any case where there is more than one heir, the heirs can each claim their portion of the property.

The Unclaimed Property Division utilizes several approaches to return unclaimed money to rightful owners, including employing new strategies, implementing aggressive outreach campaigns, leveraging technology, and forging partnerships with charities, local government leaders, and the news media.

Visit MyCash.Utah.Gov to check if you have unclaimed property or money waiting for you. Call: 801-715-3300 for more information.

The Utah Unclaimed Property Division of the Office of State Treasurer serves as a lost and found for abandoned money. Visit the Utah Treasurer’s Office online.

