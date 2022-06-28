(Good Things Utah) We are excited to announce that America First Credit Union is partnering with the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes to bring their members a great deal!

Check out the details below:

From July 8 to July 23, you can stop by any listed home, Monday through Thursday, from 3 to 9 p.m., or on Fridays & Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and explore the homes as you’d like. Tickets are normally $15, but use the code AFCU at checkout and you’ll get $3 off.

As a bonus, when you apply for a mortgage from America First Credit Union during the 2022 Parade of Homes, you can qualify* to get an appraisal credit for up to $500!

Additional details:

Must attend 2022 Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes to be eligible for appraisal credit

Subject to creditworthiness

Must apply during 2022 NW Parade of Homes show dates

Cannot be combined with any other offer

If you would like to be prepared and make sure you’re a member in time, please visit the America First Credit Union website to find your nearest location.

Don’t forget to follow along on their Social Media Channels to watch out for additional offers!

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube

*Sponsored Content.