Wreath or Garland? Which one says, “it’s the holidays” more?

The obvious difference between a wreath and a garland is the shape, the length, and sometimes even the color. Garland is a long string decoration that is usually draped along a wall, table, furniture, or over an object. There are typically flexible and free-flowing. On the other hand, a wreath is rigid and fixed into a ring position and is usually hung solely from a door. But which one adds more of a holiday feel to your home?

Wreaths help create a warm and welcoming front door or entrance to a special room. There are a variety of styles and sizes to choose from, so there really is one for every home or location. Garlands are the perfect accompaniment for a wreath. You can line your porch or railings, even your outdoor planters for some extra cheery charm. The designers from Gatehouse No.1 decided to sprawl one out on a long dining room table and placed some small dimmed lights for an extra warming appeal.

You can add bright and cozy touches with Christmas wreaths adorned with warm white LED bulbs. If you want classic decor with a contemporary spin, explore outdoor and indoor Christmas wreaths and garlands decorated with ornaments or ribbons that offset the snowy look of the branches.

Either way, a wreath, a garland, or both will add a touch of holiday cheer to anyone's home.

This story contains sponsored content.